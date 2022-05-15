Planting a tree to honor heroes

The Carbon County Navy Club Ship 260 dedicated The Heroes' Tree to thank all who served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — An organization in Carbon County wanted to honor first responders, healthcare workers, and everyone else who served their area during the pandemic.

And they're doing that by planting a tree.

The Carbon County Navy Club Ship 260 dedicated The Heroes' Tree to thank all who served in the midst of COVID-19.

"I wanted to put this tree here to commemorate this pandemic and everybody who passed away from it. No matter what the age down to kids, people who worked through the whole thing, our first responders," said Robert Siesputowski, Founder, Carbon County Navy Club Ship 260.

The heroes tree was planted in Ludlow Park in Summit Hill Carbon County.