Pharmacy closes after 50 years in business

Shipman's Pharmacy on Delaware Avenue is shutting its doors on April 5th.

PALMERTON, Pa. — "When one door closes, another one opens," – a saying Frank Shipman from Shipman's Pharmacy on Delaware Avenue in Palmerton has thought about a lot.

He's shutting the doors to his family's business of 50 years.

"It's a sadness, but it's also a reminiscing of wonderful memories," said Frank Shipman.

Shipman's brother David was the current owner and a pharmacist at the business. He passed away in February from cancer. Frank's now following his brother's wishes and selling the business.

For customers, saying goodbye is a hard pill to swallow.

"You don't get the kind of service here anywhere else, especially and unfortunately with the big chains. You go in there, and you're just another number. Where here they've really taken to you personally and really knew everything about you," said Diana Reinhart of Palmerton.

Dr. Shauka Khan says he used to practice medicine and worked 40 years closely with the owner.

"I miss him, and I will miss this business because I'm personally a customer of him. Wonderful man," said Dr. Khan.

A thank-you sign now sits in the pharmacy's front window. The family wants to thank everyone for their support over their 50 years in business.

"That's what it's about: Serving. It's service, and we've known them," said Frank Shipman. "Growing up, I mean, I remember when some of them were born. It's being part of their family, our family, and I know I'm missing it every day."

Shipman's last day is April 5.

Rite Aid down Delaware Avenue has purchased the business, making customer prescriptions available there.