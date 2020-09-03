Pets and pizza: spreading adoption awareness

Pizza shops in Carbon and Schuylkill Counties are serving up hope for dogs awaiting their forever home.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The director of the Carbon County Animal Shelter says he made a post on Facebook asking if local pizza shops would be interested in featuring adoptable dogs on their pizza boxes. At least a dozen shops have contacted him and at least eight will start featuring dogs this week

Tom Connors of the Carbon County Animal Shelter is featuring adoptable dogs on fliers. Pizza shop employees will apply the fliers to the top of pizza boxes. The goal is to reach customers who may be hungry for a new four-legged friend.

The first to be featured is the shelter's longest resident, a pit bull named Bella. She's 5 years old and has spent the past three and a half years living at the shelter. Workers at the shelter hope the fliers will finally help her find the perfect family.

"She loves pizza crust so feel free to share your crust with her. She's our star of the month," said Tom Connors of the Carbon County Animal Shelter.

Connors says he has at least eight pizza shops that will participate in the program starting this week. Among the first to start slapping the fliers on boxes is A&A's Pizza and Italian Food in Beaver Meadows.

"Everybody likes dogs, everybody likes animals you know? Animals they are like family," said Vito Conigliaro.

The goal is to print 1,000 flyers each month on sturdy card stock using colored ink. The flyers cost about $165. The batch of fliers featuring Bella was sponsored by the Treasure Shop in Jim Thorpe. Connors hopes to partner with other businesses in the future.

"When you get a delivery and pick up your pizza, you can take that flier off the box, you could take it to work. The best thing to do would probably take a picture of it and share it on your Facebook page so 1,000 fliers could be 3,000 Facebook postings and that's how we think we're going to help these dogs," Connors said.