Pay-by-plate parking kiosks in Carbon County

Some changes are coming to the way people pay to park in downtown Jim Thorpe. County-owned parking spots will now move to a pay-by-plate kiosk system.

"I think it's a good idea. I think it will help out a lot with the congestion in town. I mean sometimes we get traffic tie-ups during the tourist seasons, so it will help out," said Mike Riley, Jim Thorpe.

You can pay to park by using cash, debit, or credit cards or by using a smartphone app called Flowbird.

The county bought 15 kiosks. You can start using them in the morning.

"I think the most important thing is the parking because the town lacks that, and I mean it should help the businesses in the area also," said Frank McCutcheon, Penn Forest Township.

The county parking kiosks are the same ones the borough installed not too long ago. People who live and work in downtown Jim Thorpe really hope it alleviates any kind of confusion for when people choose to park in a county or borough spot.

"This is kind of a small town, so having one part of the town taking quarters and one part of the town taking kiosks is super confusing, so this will be way less confusing having kiosks across the board," said Brandon Lux, Mauch Chunk 5 & 10.