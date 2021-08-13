Parade of Boats returns to Lake Harmony to benefit first responders

Boat owners pick a theme and deck out their boat from top to bottom in decorations. There are prizes for the best-decorated boats.

On this day, only a few boats were sliding into some weekend fun on the water at Lake Harmony, but come Sunday, many more will be out participating in this year's Lake Harmony parade of Boats.

Louis Pantages is the owner of Nick's Lake House, the restaurant that hosts the parade.

"It's just a fun event, and I think it gets the community together and everybody has a good time doing it, you know, and we're doing it for a good cause," said Pantages.

The parade of boats started about 30 years ago when it was known as the boat regatta. The name changed when Nick's Lake House decides to keep up with the tradition after nobody wanted to do it anymore.

Boat owners pick a theme and deck out their boat from top to bottom in decorations. There are prizes for the best-decorated boats.

Dawn Fanella, who is vacationing from Tampa, is all too familiar with boat parades.

"When we win the Stanley Cup, we have parades. When Tom Brady wins the Super Bowl we have parades. So we have a lot of parades in our area, so I think it's really nice that this area can experience those types of boat parades too," said Fanella.

The Parade of Boats was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fanella believes it's nice to be able to socialize again.

"I think it's everything to be around your friends and family and be around your community. It's what makes people happy," Fanella said.

All the money raised from the parade will benefit the local fire and ambulance companies.

"They deserve it. They deserve being, you know, getting the recognition," Pantages said. "This is a lot of people step up and volunteer their time and their money. And it gives ... the first responders and the ambulance receive total benefit from this event."

If you have a boat and live around the lake, Nick's Lake House is still looking for more boats to participate.

The parade and activities run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m on Sunday at Nick's Lake House.