Palmerton welcomes new thrift store

Treasure Hunt Thrift and More is on Delaware Avenue in downtown Palmerton.

PALMERTON, Pa. — Treasure Hunt Thrift Store and More in downtown Palmerton just opened a week ago and the owner says he has everything, but the kitchen sink.

"We have clothing women, men, kids, baby... all other stuff, home goods, houseware, kitchenware, everyday needs, school stuff, jewelry. all around everything," said Jordan Knapperberger, owner.

Owner Jordan Knappenberger says growing up he has always dreamt of owning his own thrift store.

"I've always been going to public auctions as a little kid and I don't know," said Knappenberger. "I got a job, got my own money. Saw a little Pepsi sign, bought it, and just expanded from there."

Knappenberger tells Newswatch 16 the items here are found at yard sales, public auctions, and storage and house cleanouts.

Randy and Luann Dailey stopped in to check out the shop for the first time.

They heard about it on Facebook.

"We have a bag filled with goodies. We're very happy," said Luanna Dailey.

"You never know what you're going to find in places like this so it's good to get places like this in Palmerton," said Randy Dailey, Palmerton.

It's especially good for Palmerton, after a year of tough times with Covid.

Before the pandemic hit, many people relied on thrift stores.

That's just one of the reasons why the owner at Treasure Hunt opened. To be able to serve the community during a difficult time.

"I really wanted to help the community, because especially during covid, a lot of people lost jobs, lost money, money's tight. I mean we have to live, and buying clothing is really hard especially when it cost a lot of money so why not buy used stuff and use it for cheap and get way more," said Knappenberger.

New items are added every day.