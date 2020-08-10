'Sanity saving sessions' help students and parents cope with online school

While virtual learning has been a challenge for teachers, students, and parents throughout this pandemic, a tutoring center in Carbon County is offering help.

PALMERTON, Pa. — Inside Reading Escapades and Math Explorers in Palmerton, students are hard at work learning math, science, and social studies online.

Michael Melnichenko is a junior at Northampton Area High School. Doing his virtual school work at home hasn't been easy.

"I know I'm not the only one struggling with focusing, and this is a great environment for students and kids to come."

Christine Allen has been running this tutoring center for 15 years and has 10 years of online learning experience. She and her staff recently launched what they call "sanity saving sessions." Students in any grade from any school district can come to the center and get the help they need from teachers and tutors.

"Parents are frustrated because they don't have the experience," Allen said. "Parents are amazing, and they can learn, but we already have that, and so they don't have to worry about their kids, and their kids can also socialize in a small, safe group on top of learning."

The pandemic shut this center down in mid-March, so directors used the time while it was closed to revamp the entire place, making cubicles so students can stay socially distant.

Glenn Kline is a seventh grade student at Whitehall Coplay Middle School in Lehigh county. he Is learning online this year and comes to the center once a week.

"It's much easier here because you can get help from teachers."

It costs $40 a day for students who already utilize the tutoring center, as well as veterans and families of active military. It costs $50 a day for new students.