Palmerton residents spend day cleaning up after heavy downpours caused flooding

One day after Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through the area, a number of communities are facing long clean up efforts.

PALMERTON, Pa. — For people living on Lehigh Avenue in Palmerton, it was a long day of cleaning up.

The heavy downpours that fell the day before caused the Aquashicola Creek to swell its banks in Carbon County.

"Before I came in, the water was coming up through my drainpipe, the rain spout. And it backed up in here and went up on the steps. I opened the door and when I went in here, I had four feet of water,” said James Brown, Sr. talking about his garage that was flooded.



His next-door neighbor, Michael Dankanich, says he got about 15 inches in his basement which he uses partly as a woodshop to turn wood into decorative pieces.

His stock of wood kept here had to be thrown out.



"I work on a wood lathe. I have wood piled up for that. That's gone now, I have to restock,” Dankanich.



James Brown Sr.'s son, James Brown Jr. is a member of the Palmerton Municipal Fire Department.

He was out with other volunteers going house to house, checking on homeowners.



"We actually canvassed the homes and we suggested to leave. If they do leave, check with the command post, give your name and your address. That way we knew you were out of your home,” said Brown, Jr.

The Carbon County Emergency Management Director says no evacuations were done as people opted to stay in their homes.

However, James Brown Jr says one house in the 900 block of Delaware Avenue had to have its power turned off so the people living there left.

The people we spoke with say they've been flooded in the past and they've learned a thing or two about how to clean up after one hits.



At the Dankanich home, the basement is marked with each time it took on water.

"1987 it came up this high,” said Dankanich’s grandson, pointed at the first mark.