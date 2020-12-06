Carbon County finally in the green

It's a day many people in Carbon County have been waiting for.

PALMERTON, Pa. — Carbon County was one of a few other counties throughout the state able to move into the green phase of Governor Tom Wolf's reopening plan on Friday.

Janice Kresge owns Jan's Barbershop in Palmerton. She's glad to be back open and got quite the surprise when she opened her doors.

"When I opened the door I said, 'Gee, it's not as bad as I thought it would be.' Then I looked to my left and it was lined up all the way down to the laundromat, guys with their folding chairs sitting and waiting."

Salons and barbershops aren't the only places able to get back up and running. Gyms are also able to open.

Stephanie Engle is the operations manager at Spillane's Fit. She says workers have been preparing for this.

"We did a lot of cleaning, sanitized everything. We followed all the CDC guidelines and we are cleaning constantly," Engle said.

Jake Hunsberger from Walnutport says he excited to get back into a healthy routine.

"These pounds go on so quick. I need to lose this fast. But it's good to get out of the house, great to get outside again doing stuff," Hunsberger said.