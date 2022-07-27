Painting in the park

A park in Carbon County is about to get a lot more colorful. Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us the work in progress in Lehighton.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The pavement is swept, and the stencils are laid to make way for a new interactive walk through the Grove in Lehighton.

"I think it is a great idea. This is something for the kids; the grove is meant for the kids," said Lehighton Mayor Clark Ritter. "This is adding to what they can do out here."

People with the borough's parks and rec department, with the help of volunteers from My Works Living Unlimited, are painting fun creatures like snakes, caterpillars, and flowers, encouraging kids to get moving while incorporating the ABCs, colors, and numbers.

"We have these really great wide walkways and we thought, 'Yeah, that is great. The kids can walk up and down the park through the walkways and interact with the games," said Lehighton council member Autumn. "the kids will be able to hop, skip, jump, leap, walk on a tight rope, and not even know that they are learning in the process, and I think parents will really like that too."

The parks and recreation department is adding a splash of color to the walkways and next week they'll be adding more playground equipment.

"In addition, we had some grants and budgeting funds we came up with, so we will have a new integrated surveillance here in the grove too."

Painting will wrap up Thursday.