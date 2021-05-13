Oral hygiene mixed during pandemic

If you have neglected your teeth over the past couple of months, Lehighton Family Dentistry is offering some tips to help you avoid problems.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The examination chairs and the waiting room are as full as they can be at Lehighton Family Dentistry, as many are finally visiting the dentist after missing appointments for months because of the coronavirus.

"It's been almost a year because of it, so I finally got in, and I've had problems, so we're working on it," said Rebecca Johnson of Lehighton.

Johnson is a new patient and just one of the many who have been waiting patiently to get their teeth looked at.

Sarah Marshall is a dental hygienist in the office. Since reopening late last summer, the office is booked.

"We still have a really hard time catching up. Patients are more comfortable coming in now that they're vaccinated. Patients are ready to come in for their cleanings, and I think now our schedule is booked out for three months just for cleanings," said Marshall.

Amber Hohn from Palmerton knows this first hand. It was her first time back to the dentist since 2019.

"That is why I still have my wisdom teeth and why they've been in my mouth for so long. Life got in the way when I was first trying to get them out, and then COVID the second time," said Hohn.

"People's issues that may have started small like a cavity turned out to be a root canal or something more major," Marshall said. "Small problems became more major issues, or just people were having the lack of access to care, whether it was fear or just not being to get a spot to come in. People's teeth have definitely taken a toll from that."

If you have neglected your teeth over the past couple of months, Lehighton Family Dentistry is offering some tips to help you get your teeth back on track.

"Make sure you're keeping up with your home hygiene. You know, brushing twice a day, using products that are fluoridated, trying to avoid candy, things like that. And if you are consuming things like that, just making sure your brushing afterward to try and prevent anything from getting any worse," Marshall advised.