Operation Christmas Child kick-off

Operation Christmas Child boxes are filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene needs. They are delivered to children in need all around the world.

PALMERTON, Pa. — More than 500 red shoeboxes sit inside the gym at Bethany Wesleyan Church in Palmerton. The boxes, filled with love, are a part of the Samaritan's Purse project called Operation Christmas Child.

Shoeboxes are filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene needs. Once the boxes are filled, they are delivered to children in need all around the world.

Timothy Beltz is the Pocono region area coordination for the program. He's been volunteering for 25 years.

"This is just one little aspect and one avenue of getting them to find out that they're not alone in the world. The world's not against them, and it's just like I said, it just keeps us going every year to constantly pack more and more," said Beltz.

Volunteers are packaging boxes for girls aged 10 to 14 years old. They say it feels really good helping a child in need.

"It's overwhelming to a point, knowing what the world is facing currently, to be able to touch the life of a child through some items in a shoebox. Knowing that we've prayed for them and the love of God is just going to shine through all of that," said Pastor Laura Kichline of Bethany Wesleyan Church.

"I love it. It doesn't matter if you know them or not. If you love kids and you care about our future, anything you can do to help them succeed is awesome," said Pat Oliver of Palmerton.

In total, 500 boxes were filled with donations from the First Baptist Church of East Stroudsburg.

Beltz says this is just one of three packing parties for Operation Christmas Child this year.