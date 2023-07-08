Opening day at Carbon County Fair

PALMERTON, Pa. — Workers say they spend all year preparing for this week, and they don't want any weather to get in the way.
"We work all year long to get this. We just want a good seven or six days just to have money coming in. We raise the money for our donations, we help our communities with projects. And we hope to get as much money as we can," said Marianne Dwyer, Carbon County Fair Director.
Storms rolled through the Carbon County Fairgrounds a few hours ago.
The Carbon County Fair runs through Saturday.
