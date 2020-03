Flames broke out at a home along Lafayette Avenue in Palmerton just after 5 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to the hospital.

PALMERTON, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Carbon County.

Emergency officials say it took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

One person was taken to the hospital with what officials believe are serious injuries.

Two cats died in the fire.