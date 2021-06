Troopers have identified the woman whose body was found last month in Carbon County.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — State police have confirmed Jingzhen Gao is the woman whose body was found in the woods in Carbon County last month.

Gao is from Flushing, New York.

There was also a man's body found with Gao in a wooded area near Weatherly. Both wrapped in plastic and carpet.

Authorities have not released the man's identity yet.