Officials say Ryan Schock was killed in the accident Thursday morning in East Penn Township.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead after a tree cutting accident in Carbon County.

Officials were called to the area of McCool Lane and Stone Mountain Road in East Penn Township shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Carbon County coroner confirms 19 year old Ryan Schock of New Tripoli was killed.

State police are still investigating what led to the accident in Carbon County.