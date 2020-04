One man is dead, another in custody, following a Saturday evening shooting near Weatherly.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead, another in custody, following a Saturday evening shooting.

Officials say Robert Jones, 50, of White Haven was shot and killed at a home along Lehigh Gorge Drive around 6:22 p.m.

Police say the altercation was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.