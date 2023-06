The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday night along Mauch Chunk Road in Palmerton.

PALMERTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Carbon County.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, along the 1200 block of Mauch Chunk Road in Palmerton.

Officials say a motorcycle driver side-siped a car and then hit a telephone pole.

The coroner says the 30-year-old driver from Kunkletown died in the crash.