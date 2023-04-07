Officials limit visitors at Mauch Chunk Lake Park this July 4th

Carbon County commissioners voted to restrict out-of-county residents from accessing Mauch Chunk Lake Park over the Fourth of July weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

JIM THORPE, Pa. — From playing a small-sided soccer game to having a whole section of the swimming area to yourself, there was plenty of space for those who chose to celebrate the Fourth of July on the beach at Mauch Chuck Lake Park on the outskirts of Jim Thorpe.

"We're playing in the water, just enjoying some family time. I like it. There's not a lot of crowds. It's pretty much the perfect day, not a lot of sun; it's really nice," said Bethanie Spaits of Coplay.

Spaits, a season pass holder, and her kids were some of the few allowed on the beach this holiday weekend.

In March, the Carbon County commissioners voted to restrict out-of-county residents from accessing Mauch Chunk Lake Park over the Fourth of July weekend.

That meant only season pass holders or county residents could come. Other visitors were turned away.

"It's nice that we can actually have a place that we can come, county residents, and not have to worry about a lot of people and stuff because everybody comes from all over to come, so it's a nice change," said Cale Getter of Lehighton.

While the beach was closed to out-of-county residents, hiking, biking, and boating were open for everyone.

"I think it's a good idea," Spaits said. "I think it's a way to control the crowds and to make sure we preserve it here because, with the overcrowding and stuff, it definitely takes away from the beach sometimes."

"We've been up this way just to drive by on holidays, and the line to come into the parking lot, there's always a line," said Rachel Getter of Lehighton.

Residents say they wish officials would limit access to Mauch Chunk Lake Park to county residents on every holiday.