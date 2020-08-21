NTSB urges greater focus on inspections

This comes after a 70-year-old man from New Jersey died when an electrical conduit fell from the ceiling and smashed into his windshield two years ago.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — More than two years after a tractor trailer driver was killed while traveling through the Lehigh Tunnel, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is releasing new safety recommendations.

The 70-year-old man from New Jersey died when an electrical conduit fell from the ceiling and smashed into his windshield.

As a result of its investigation, the NTSB is now saying the federal highway administration should emphasize the importance of inspecting and properly repairing corrosion in nonstructural elements above roadways.