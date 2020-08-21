NTSB urges greater focus on inspections

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — More than two years after a tractor trailer driver was killed while traveling through the Lehigh Tunnel, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is releasing new safety recommendations.
The 70-year-old man from New Jersey died when an electrical conduit fell from the ceiling and smashed into his windshield.
As a result of its investigation, the NTSB is now saying the federal highway administration should emphasize the importance of inspecting and properly repairing corrosion in nonstructural elements above roadways.
It's also recommending the FHA's manual on inspection and maintenance be revised.