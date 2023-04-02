New women's center opens in Carbon County

One woman's story of domestic violence has turned into a passion for helping others.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Michele Moyer has had a vision for seven years to create a place for women to escape abusive situations.

"There are women out there who want to get away, but they don't have the means, they don't have the help. I found myself in that situation eventually, I ended up getting free because that person left," said Michele Moyer, founder, New Beginnings Women's Center.

That vision has finally come together with the help of her husband Lance.

The two created His Living Waters Ministry, opening its New Beginnings Women's Center on Broad Street in Beaver Meadows near Hazleton after making the move from Berks County those seven years ago.

"We had both been friends, and at the time, we weren't dating or anything, and she declared to me that she's moving to Beaver Meadows and she's going to start a women's center at some point, and I cheered her on and said that's a great vision go ahead, and eventually we dated and got married," said Lance Moyer, pastor, His Living Waters Ministry.

The Christian-based transitional living space is already hosting two families and has enough space to hold four others, offering counseling and setting the families up with resources to get them to a safe place.

"We're not a homeless shelter, but we are a shelter for women and children, but we offer so much more than just a place to sleep. We want to help women get back on their feet to, regain their worth, and to realize who they are," said Michele.

"Sometimes, when life happens, you need somebody who is willing to come along and help you up so that you can at least start to move forward. It breaks my heart, but it fills my heart," said Lance.