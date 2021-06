Trolley Tours begin on Saturday.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — All aboard the new trolley in Carbon County!

Folks gathered on Friday for a launch party to check out the new railcar in Jim Thorpe.

Lynn and Ed Humphreys started the Trolley Company and celebrated on Susquehanna Street to mark the occasion.

Trolley tours start on Saturday.

There are still tickets available for this weekend in Carbon County.