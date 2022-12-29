New transitional housing for women opens in Carbon County

Peaceful Knights plans on opening a women's emergency shelter as well.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — For the past five years, Jen Robinson of Lehighton has been homeless, moving around from place to place.

That is until she landed at Peaceful Knights, a new women's transitional living shelter on 1st Street.

"I've been sleeping on couches and bed hoping and being in places that weren't technically safe, and now it's nice to feel safe and have my own bed, and you know, just feel comfortable," Jen Robinson, the house mom said.

Aggie Schoenberger started Peaceful Knights in 2007, helping both men and women.

In 2015 she opened a transitional living and emergency shelter on 1st street just for men.

But since then, Schoenberger says there's been a growing need to help single homeless women, so she opened the women's transitional living facility.

"There are requirements that have to be met. It's a working program, so you have to be able to pass a drug test, you have to be agreeable to what the rules are here they're gonna have to look for a job for 30 hours a week once they get a job, they have to pay rent help around the house, do chores things like that," said Schoenberger.

Now that the women's transitional living center is open, the next step is to open a women's emergency shelter where folks will be able to stay one night.

"It needs some work, so when that gets finished, we'll be able to offer emergency shelter, same as we offer for the men, which is 365 days a year, 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. You come in, get food, watch TV have a place to sleep and get a shower," Schoenberger said.

As for the reason she keeps helping the homeless, her answer is simple.

"This is my heart. This is my joy. God tells me to do, and when you do it, you find the most happiness, so it's pretty amazing to see people come through our program get back on their feet," Schoenberger said.

If all goes well, the women's emergency shelter will open in the spring.