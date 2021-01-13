New businesses popping up in parts of Carbon County

Three small businesses are now open, despite many others struggling because of the pandemic.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A long line of people waited patiently on Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe, hoping to get a sweet treat from a new shop called Donerds Donuts.

"We've been waiting for so long, and I am so glad they are finally open," Delaney Renn said.

Within an hour of opening, the donut shop sold out of these very fancy donuts.

Andrew Underwood runs the business and just opened this month.

"We are still getting used to things. We figured we'd open in the wintertime because things are slower, and we can get used to things, but people are excited," Underwood said.

Donerds isn't alone. Another small business opened \ next door called Wild Elder Wine and Cider Company. Owner Joshua Finsel says while many small businesses are closing, he feels grateful to be thriving.

"I think keeping to a small, local kind of economy is the way to go. I am pretty stoked about it," said Finsel.

People we spoke to are really happy to see that small businesses are opening and are quite successful.

"I think it's good. I like it. I like to support local businesses," said Renn.

In nearby Weissport, a new store is offering up some antiques and other handmade crafts.

Linda Long runs Weissport Country Shoppe and says when her other business had to close because of a pandemic, she decided to open another door.