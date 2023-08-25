New shuttle for Fall Foliage Festival in Jim Thorpe

The fall foliage shuttle bus from Mauch Chunk Lake Park to Jim Thorpe will start running the first weekend in October.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — On any given weekend, the county parking lot in Jim Thorpe is filled by 10 a.m.

Francis Kasper of Middletown has dealt with it firsthand. He frequently travels from his home near Harrisburg to visit downtown Jim Thorpe.

“If you’re lucky, you may find one. But I mean, parking is horrendous, especially the weekend," Kasper said.

Kasper hopes the introduction of Carbon County's new fall foliage shuttle bus will make parking easier when he visits during the Fall Foliage Festival.

Carbon County and LANTA, which operates Carbon Transit, will run the shuttle from Mauch Chunk Lake Park to downtown Jim Thorpe.

Carbon County Commissioner Chris Lukasevich says the goal is to help alleviate congestion and traffic.

"If you want to reduce the stress of arriving here and ensuring that you're going to have more time enjoying Jim Thorpe instead of sitting in backed-up traffic, this is the way to go," said Commissioner Lukasevich.

The 100 parking spots at Mauch Chunk Lake will be able to get booked on a reservation basis. Lukasevich says a shuttle runs about every 10 minutes from here to downtown Jim Thorpe through the entire month of October.

“The reserved parking, which is $25, includes two round-trip passes for individuals. For example, we're bringing 3,4 people in their car will be able to pay with cash or credit card at Mauch chunk Lake Park...to purchase additional pass round-trip for six dollars," said Lukasevich.

Visitors say the fall foliage shuttle bus Is something they would pay for.

“I see this traffic. I think that’s a wonderful idea to be able to go all the way up and then just get a bus shuttle back down all the way up there and be great," said Kathy Moore of Middletown.

