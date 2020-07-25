New restrictions at Beltzville

One lawmaker wants to ban visitors from out of the state.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — If you're heading to Beltzville State Park this weekend, you'll notice some changes.

Beltzville has been so crowded the past few weekends that one lawmaker is calling for a ban on out-of-state visitors there.

The state is not planning to do that.

Instead, electronic signs along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will notify potential visitors that the park is closed or near capacity.

Additional trash receptacles are being added to hopefully cut down on the crowding and the mess.