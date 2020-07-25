x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

carbon-county

New restrictions at Beltzville

One lawmaker wants to ban visitors from out of the state.
Credit: WNEP

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — If you're heading to Beltzville State Park this weekend, you'll notice some changes.

Beltzville has been so crowded the past few weekends that one lawmaker is calling for a ban on out-of-state visitors there.

The state is not planning to do that.

Instead, electronic signs along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will notify potential visitors that the park is closed or near capacity.

Additional trash receptacles are being added to hopefully cut down on the crowding and the mess.

And additional staff will help enforce guidelines at the park in Carbon County.

RELATED: State Representative calls for change at Beltzville State Park, DNCR to review letter

RELATED: State lawmaker wants crackdown at Beltzville