New owners take over lumber business in Carbon County

A cornerstone in one Carbon County community reopened on Friday under a new name and new management.

LANSFORD, Pa. — It was the grand opening of Construction Clearance in Lansford on Friday.

Julia Atiyah and her dad own the business.

"I was nervous at first. I was like, I don't know who is going to show up, and then I came in, and the whole entire parking lot was packed, and I was like, 'Wow!'" said Julia Atiyah.

This hardware store in Carbon County may look familiar; it was previously called Panther Valley Lumber.

The former owner retired after more than 40 years in the business.

Ashley Heatter worked at the lumber business for more than 15 years. Now, she will manage the new business that will sell mostly overstock items.

"We will get items at overstock quantities, and we will bring them here and sell them at about 25 percent less than what major retailers would sell them at. So we are trying to pass the deals we get on to our customers and help everyone along the way," said Heatter.

An auction will be held every first Friday. Owners say it's to help clear out all the inventory.

"Whatever doesn't sell, you might see at the auction. The fun of that is if you don't buy it at retail, you might not see it at the auction. You kind of have to make that decision, and it's kind of fun. It's like a scavenger hunt," said Atiyah.

Customer Lonnie Ahner is thrilled to see that the business will still resemble the place he shopped for years.

"Yeah, I like this. I am glad someone came in and did what they are doing. It's a good idea. I am glad something is in Lansford. People can come in and get stuff, yeah," said Ahner.