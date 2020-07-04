New interactive map shows what Carbon County businesses are open

There's a new website letting you know what businesses are open in Carbon County during the coronavirus pandemic.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — It's been a few weeks since Governor Tom Wolf ordered non-essential businesses in the state to shut down as coronavirus continues to impact our area.

Essential businesses, like restaurants for takeout and grocery stores, are still open.

An online team effort with the Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corporation and local leaders is letting people know where they can shop.

"Last week in conjunction with the commissioners and the GIS of Carbon County, we launched a new interactive map that allows business owners and organizations to post their updates directly to the community. So if you're looking for say a grocery store, church services, what restaurants are open and doing curbside delivery you can find all of that on our website as well as the Carbon County website," said Alice Wanamaker, Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corporation.

So far, about 100 essential businesses are on the Interactive Map.

Members of the Carbon Chamber say this is a great way for people to support local business, during this trying time.

"Our goal is to support the business who are in business. We know right now the crucialness for those who can do business, we want everyone to know who is open, where they can go and what essential businesses there are," said Marlyn Kissner, Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corporation.