New independent pharmacy opens in Palmerton

What used to be a bank along Delaware Avenue in Palmerton is now the borough's newest pharmacy.

PALMERTON, Pa. — Employees have been hard at work stocking shelves and filling prescriptions inside Palmerton Pharmacy.

"We have about 13 different local pharmacies from Lehighton all the way down to Wind Gap and Mount Bethel, and since Shipman's closed, we figured that this was the prime opportunity to jump into this area," said manager Kathy Moyer.

The pharmacy is owned by the same people who own Wind Gap Community Pharmacy in Wind Gap and Pocono Community Pharmacy in Broheadsville.

Moyer says the pharmacy carries a wide variety of over-the-counter medicines and delivery options for your prescription.

"We had a company come in and do over-the-counter section, which is just like CVS and Rite Aid, Walgreens, and then the empty shelving is what we're putting in that people in this community are actually out there looking for, so if it's something they want or something that they're going to constantly get, we'll order it and keep it on the shelves," she said.

People tell Newswatch 16 they want to support local, and that's why they're switching their prescriptions to the new pharmacy.

"It all comes down to small business. I mean, nothing against Rite Aid or anything, but it's a small local business, so we're going to support them as well. Plus, we know how hard it is because there's just one of us, and it's hard to compete with the big chains," Sheri Anthony said.

Moyer hopes to fill a void with the opening of the pharmacy after Shipman's Pharmacy closed last April after 50 years in business.

"We consider you not a number. When you come in, we know you. We know your family. We know your kids, your grandkids, your dogs. It's more personalized service."

Palmerton Pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.