New exhibit teaches state park visitors about nature

The exhibit gives those the opportunity to learn more about specific locations within Hickory Run State Park before they visit.

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — A new exhibit at Hickory Run State Park near White Haven is bringing the sights and sounds of nature indoors. It's located inside the new visitors center and park headquarters, which just opened on Monday.

The new exhibit comes when state parks are being utilized more than ever because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Through the pandemic, we've had the pleasure of going to Pennsylvania state parks and meeting for hikes, and today is our fall hike," said Corinne Dieterle from Montgomery County.

The building set up with social distancing in mind includes office space for park rangers, a teaching porch that will provide an indoor/outdoor learning environment, and an interactive exhibit.

The new exhibit provides visitors the opportunity to learn more about specific locations at Hickory Run State Park before they arrive. For instance, certain activities allow you to see and hear what it sounds like to visit specific locations in the state park.

"I've never seen this at a state park. This is very unique, very fascinating, and it's interactive for the kids that they can turn lights on and learn things," said Ally Barbour from Snyder County.

"The way it's put together is so all ages can learn about nature and the way it's been put together. So, you can tell there was a lot of thought put into this development, this opportunity that can be here for thousands of people every year to take advantage of," said Dale Nissley from Hershey.

With the increase in visitors, the goal of the new welcome center is to better help and educate guests.