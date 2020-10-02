Working to clear mess after train derails in Carbon County

Crews with Reading Northern Railroad have been working nonstop to fix one of their busiest lines.

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — A train derailment in one part of Carbon County on Sunday afternoon caused quite a mess that crews are still working to clean up.

The cars were empty, and no one was hurt when the freight train derailed Sunday.

Traffic was altered, Panther Valley Elementary School was closed, and crews with Reading and Northern Railroad had quite the mess to clean up in Nesquehoning.

"The old story goes: where there's a train, there will be a wreck. Maybe the rail broke or something like that, or cracked. You never know, there's a multitude of reasons," said Ron Androshick, a former conductor.

Reading and Northern Railroad workers are trying to pinpoint the reason this freight train derailed around 4 p.m. Sunday. More than a dozen cars, which officials say weren't carrying anything, went off track. Some of them remained there until Monday afternoon when heavy equipment was called in to clear the scene and open up traffic along North Mermon Avenue.

"A good friend called me up and said, 'how you going to get out of New Columbus?' Which was the other section of town here, and there's only two crossings. He said there's a train wreck and I said, 'You got to be kidding me.' We came down here and it's pretty devastating. You read about this and you might see it on TV, but you never think it happens in your town," said Michael Radocha.

The railroad tells Newswatch 16 no one was hurt during the derailment and the crash remains under investigation. The train was being used to transport paper products.

"It's just something to see," said Heidi Radocha. "It's going to be something that everybody has on their phones and cameras that they have on their houses and it's going to be something to look at and say, 'hey, remember when this train derailed.' It's pretty massive."