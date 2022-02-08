National Night Out event held in Carbon County

Tuesday night was National Night Out and folks in Carbon County gathered at Lehighton Borough Park to celebrate.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — National Night Out is a day that aims to bring residents closer to their police officers, firefighters, and other first responders.

Families in Carbon County spent the night at Lehighton Borough Park for the community's first National Night Out since 2019.

Members of the Leighton Borough Police Department were on hand to meet with kids, show off their equipment, and promote some neighborhood spirit.

"And just really experience, you know what these first responders go through, and I love it because it's helping them to see hey these guys aren't scary they're here to help you, and they're here to um you know be part of the community with us," said Laura Coulson, parent.

Many Communities across the country take part in National Night Out on the first Tuesday in August.