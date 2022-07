Police say this was the result of an apparent murder-suicide.

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — The coroner was called to a home in Carbon County Sunday morning.

When police got to the home on Coal Street in Nesquehoning borough they found two people dead.

Officials say Leonard Lauchnor, 91, shot his wife, Josephine, 89, then turned the gun on himself.

Police say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident in carbon county.