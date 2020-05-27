Multiple people found dead in home

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

LANSFORD, Pa. — Three people were found dead at a home Tuesday afternoon in Carbon County.

According to officials, investigators have been at a home along the 600 block of Patterson Street in Lansford since 2:30 Tuesday afternoon investigating an incident involving multiple fatalities.

The Lansford police, along with PA State Police Forensic Services Units, the coroner's office, and first responders are working together during this investigation.

Officials say there is no danger to the public.