Investigators say the 3-year-old died from a drug overdose.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Four people are now charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of a little boy in Carbon County.

The 3-year-old was found unresponsive in a home in Nesquehoning in February and later died at the hospital.

Investigators say the child died from a drug overdose.

His parents, Gage Duch and Britney Burke, both of Lehighton, are charged with his death.