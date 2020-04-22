Moviegoers upset to hear Mahoning Valley Cinema will not reopen

Coronavirus has shut down a lot of small businesses. One in Carbon County doesn't plan to reopen even after shutdowns are lifted.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Mahoning Valley Cinema has been closed since last month after Governor Tom Wolf ordered all non-essential businesses to shut down because of coronavirus.

Jodi Sheckler from Slatington says it's one of the last places she went before closures took effect.

"There were some things that we wanted to come to see right before the shutdown happened and just spend the day as a family," said Sheckler.

The theater announced on its Facebook page the business in Mahoning Township will not reopen when the coronavirus shutdown is lifted.

The post reads it's "just one of the small business casualties resulting from the shutdown."

Sheckler tells Newswatch 16 she liked this place because it reminded her of what theaters used to be like when she was a kid.

"I actually liked the old-fashioned theater. I think it was more laid back, more relaxed, things weren't as pricy as some of the other theaters for a snack and things like that. It just reminded me of a good old-fashioned family place and it was nice to be able to bring my kids there," said Sheckler.

Vicky Kocher works at Lehighton Elementary School. She's sad to hear the news. She says the school used to bring students to this theater once a year for "movie day."

"Well, the first thing that came to my mind was the kids in our community would come to the movie theater every Christmas. The PTO would use that as a Christmas gift for the students and the whole school would come over to the theater," said Kocher.