The woman from Carbon County is accused of paddling her 4-year-old causing severe injuries.

A woman from Carbon County will spend up to three years in prison.

According to online court dockets, Ashlyn McCartney from Towamensing Township pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge of aggravated assault.

Mccartney was arrested in 2018 after police say she beat her then four-year-old son with a paddle.