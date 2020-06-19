Mauch Chunk Opera House in Jim Thorpe opening doors

Summer shows are back on at the entertainment venue in Carbon County. The first event is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — At a time when many large events are being canceled due to COVID-19, the show will go on here at the Mauch Chunk Opera House in Jim Thorpe.

Comedian Vic Dibitetto will take the stage for two shows this weekend.

"It's a very big weekend, our first show in the last three months. We got a great comedian coming in from Staten Island, funny as all heck, a good Italian boy," said Vincent DeGiosio, executive producer at the Mauch Chunk Opera House.

Carbon County moved into the green phase of the state's reopening plan last week, meaning large gatherings of up to 250 people can take place.

The opera house will only operate at half capacity allowing 190 guests per show. There will also be safety guidelines that people must follow.

"We are going to be doing some social distancing measures, so we would ask everyone to wear a mask. When they sit down with their beverage, they can take it off but as they are intermingling with customers, please wear a mask. We are also going to be doing some distancing between seats, shuffling people around, doing some odd row, every other row, seats from left to right just to give people a sense of safety," DeGiosio explained, adding that he's glad to be able to open the doors and offer entertainment this summer with that hope it boosts business in this part of Carbon County.

"Our customers are really excited about it. We are the first in the area to open up and especially the town being a tourist town, we have a lot of people coming in for this show so it helps the local businesses as well."