Mauch Chunk Lake limits visitors this Labor Day

Only county residents or season pass holders were be able to use the beach.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Despite the gray and gloomy day, season pass holder Kathleen Sikorsky of Bowmanstown was one of the only people on the beach at Mauch Chuck Lake on the outskirts of Jim Thorpe.

"I'm enjoying the beach and the lake. We come here a lot. We've been coming here for over ten years, my husband and I," Sikorsky said.

She was among the few allowed on the beach this Labor Day weekend.

Back in July, Carbon County commissioners announced the holiday weekend would be used as a test run, during which only county residents or season pass holders would be able to use the beach.

David Horvath, the director at the park owned by Carbon County, said the weekend went well.

"We did have to turn people away, whether they were coming from another county or another state, such as New Jersey and New York," Horvath said. "We explained to them the situation and the reason for it being restricted and limited and most were understanding about it."

While the beach was closed to out-of-county residents for this weekend, the park director says hiking, biking, and boating were open to everyone.

"It wasn't as crowded as it normally is on the weekend, and in particular for a holiday weekend of Labor Day weekend is probably the slowest of the three holiday weekends that we have here. July 4 is obviously the big one of the most crowded, so it was a lot more spacious on the beach and in the picnic area," Horvath said.

County residents and season pass holders say it was nice to be able to enjoy a holiday weekend at the lake for once.

"It eliminated overcrowding," Sikorsky said. "It was relaxing and fun. It was a good time."

The county will consider limiting visitors on weekends and holidays in the future.