Mauch Chunk beach bus shuttle begins

A new ride in Carbon County is making it easier for people to get to the beach this summer.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Mauch Chunk Lake Park, on the outskirts of Jim Thorpe, is a popular place to go in the summer.

And thanks to the beach bus shuttle, children and families in Nesquehoning, Lansford, Summit Hill, and Jim Thorpe will be able to visit.

Carbon Transit will make five different stops three times a day on Saturdays, starting July 1st, and runs through Labor Day weekend.

The cost is $2 a person for a one-way ticket or $4 for a round trip.

You must be 12 years or older to ride the bus alone in Carbon County.