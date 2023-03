George Karagiannis, 30, of Wayne County, will spend up to 31 years behind bars after sexually assaulting two children in Carbon County.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Investigators say George Karagiannis began talking to the victims on social media back in 2020.

He asked for nude photos and to meet him at a park where he sexually assaulted them.

Karagiannis was sentenced Tuesday to 14 to 31 years in prison, followed by 3 years of probation, and must register as a sex offender.