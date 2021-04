The incident occurred in August of 2019.

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — A man will spend at least 18 months in prison for a rather unusual crime in Carbon County.

William Morales was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to assault charges.

In 2019, he allegedly caught another man molesting a one-year-old child in Nesquehoning.

Morales pistol-whipped the man and held him for two hours until police were called.