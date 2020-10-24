Man pleads guilty to homicide by vehicle after fatal ATV crash

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A man has pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and DUI after a deadly ATV wreck earlier this year.



30-year-old Kimberly Kraus of Hazleton was killed back in June after she was thrown from the ATV in Banks Township in Carbon County.



The driver, Joseph Reese, admitted to being drunk while driving that ATV.



Reese entered a plea earlier this week.



There's no date set for his sentencing after the deadly ATV crash in Carbon County.