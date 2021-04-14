Man missing in Carbon County

Police in Carbon County are searching for a 79-year-old man last seen Tuesday morning in Mahoning Township.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Police in Carbon County are looking for an elderly man who is missing and may be confused.

Granvil Richard Lang Jr., 79, was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, in the area of Center Street in Mahoning Township.

Troopers believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

He may be driving a red 2002 GMC Sierra with THE Texas License plate: JDM7891.

They are asking people to keep an eye out.

Authorities released this description:

5'5", 190 pounds

Brown/gray hair, Brown eyes

Has long gray beard

Believed to be wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and sneakers