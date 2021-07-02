Man locked up after standoff in Carbon County

When officers arrived at the home in Lansford, the man refused to come out and a standoff began.

LANSFORD, Pa. — In Carbon County, a man is behind bars after a police standoff.

Police were called to the 200 block of West Abbott Street just before 11 a.m.

According to the police chief, when officers arrived the man refused to come out and a standoff began.

The man eventually came out, holding one of the children that was inside at the time.

"Bunch of cops out here asking some man to come out of their house. He wouldn't come out for a little while," said David Turner of Lansford. "Eventually, he did come out but the coward came out with a baby in his hands which then I found out it was something over a gun."

Police believe the man fired a gun inside the home but say they weren't able to find any shell casings.