Man locked up after high-speed chase through two counties

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase through two counties.

Troopers said they tried to pull over 28-year-old Brandon Van Blargan, of Drums, a little after 3:30 a.m. along Poplar Street in Hazleton for multiple violations.

That's when Van Blargan took off, speeding away from police.

After following Van Blargan through five municipalities and two counties, police said his car got stuck on a curb in Banks Township in Carbon County.

Investigators said when they tried to approach him, he hit a police car and took off again.

Van Blargan was stopped again shortly afterward and tried to run from the police.

He's locked up on DUI, aggravated assault, and related charges.