Man facing attempted homicide charges

Leonid Opacic is facing attempted homicide charges after firing shots outside of a bar in Palmerton Saturday night.

PALMERTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after firing shots outside a bar in Carbon County.

Police were called to Delaware Avenue near Palmerton just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

When they arrived, they found two shell casings on the ground.

Investigators believe Leonid Opacic got into a fight with another man.

That's when Opacic allegedly began shooting.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

He's facing attempted homicide and related offenses in Carbon County.