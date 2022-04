Brett Knoll is facing homicide by vehicle charges after a crash in August of 2021 that killed three people.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been charged with homicide by vehicle for a crash that happened last year in Carbon County.

The crash happened in august of 2021 along State Route 903 in Penn Forest Township.

Police say that Brett Knoll was speeding through an intersection and collided with another car. Three people in that car were killed.

Knoll faces a slew of vehicle-related charges in Carbon County.