Mahoning Valley Speedway damaged after Tropical Storm Isaias

Activity at the race track came to a screeching halt last week and crews now have to make repairs.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Last Tuesday, heavy rains saturated many parts of Carbon County. The storm dumped about seven to eight inches of rain at Mahoning Valley Speedway near Lehighton, leaving more than just puddles. The water forced through the track surface, causing a 3-foot crack.

"It came down off the mountain from our grandstands, and unfortunately, lifted up portions of the racetrack, and at that time of the week, it was just not enough time for us to get it properly fixed," said Dino Oberto, the speedway general manager.

Track officials acted quickly on a plan to fix it. Despite it being so early in the week, they decided to cancel last Saturday's races to give the track time to dry out.

"If we were going to do it, we needed to do it right because you are putting 30,40, 50 cars at a time out here. It just wouldn't have happened in a proper amount of time to get it repaired right."

There's only enough time during the season to race, weather permitting, and then the coronavirus hit. Now this damage took another week off the books.

"On average, about 20 races per season for us so everything is crucial for us to get that weekend's show in and we weren't able to do it," Oberto said.

Track officials say they feel bad for both drivers and race fans, coming for the action each weekend since racing started back up.

"They didn't get on track this year until the middle of June, so we already lost half a season. They're chomping at the bit. We wanted to get people out there, the fans wanted to get out here. Situations like this don't help an already shortened season."