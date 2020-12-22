LVH-Carbon holds virtual groundbreaking announcement

A lot of events are being held virtually this year because of the pandemic, and a hospital groundbreaking in Carbon County is just one of them.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Construction of a new hospital is underway in Carbon County. Lehigh Valley Hospital—Carbon, just off Route 443 in Mahoning Township, is taking shape.

Because of the pandemic, an in-person groundbreaking ceremony was not possible, so hospital officials held one online instead.

Terry Purcell is the hospital president.

"Lehigh Valley Hospital—Carbon will allow us to expand offerings even further to provide a higher level of care and convenient access to care," said Purcell.

Lehigh Valley Hospital—Carbon near Lehighton has 18 private inpatient beds, a 12-bay emergency department, two operating rooms, two procedure rooms, and four observation rooms.

Some Carbon County residents who joined the virtual event think it's going to be a great addition to the community.

"I am excited for Carbon County to finally get a state-of-the-art hospital facility with Lehigh Valley Health Network. I think it's big for our community to have world-class care compared to what we currently have in our area and surrounding areas. Typically, we'd have to travel to the Allentown/Bethlehem area to receive top health care, but we are going to have it in our backyard now," said T.J. Garritano of Jim Thorpe.

Marlyn Kissner is the executive vice president of Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corporation. She says the hospital will help surrounding businesses and create jobs.

"We are excited, we are thrilled, we cannot wait to see this happen. Congratulations to everyone. We are so, so pumped, and we can't wait to be there helping you cut that ribbon," said Kissner.